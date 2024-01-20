Some South Florida cities are ranked among those with worst drivers in the nation

A ConsumerAffairs study has collected a list of the U.S. cities with the worst drivers -- and several South Florida cities were ranked.

In terms of 'bad driving,' the ConsumerAffairs Research Team considered examples such as aggressive driving, careless driving, driving the wrong way, failing to yield the right of way, and making improper turns among other factors.

Researchers used data points from the U.S. Department of Transportation, including the number of fatal crashes, the number of fatalities caused by bad driving, the number of fatalities due to driving under the influence and the prevalence of speeding in fatal accidents, to calculate a “crash score” and rank the cities with the worst drivers.

The study notably included cities with populations of 100,000 or greater.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The city of Miami Gardens just made it into the top 25 -- securing the 24th spot on the list. It received a crash score of 37.9, nearly 19 crashes per 100,000 people and about 20 fatal crashes per 100,000 people.

Miami Gardens also had a significantly higher speeding fatality score than the other South Florida cities -- at 8.1 per 100,000.

The other South Florida city that secured a top 50 spot was Fort Lauderdale, which came in at #43. It notably had 8 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 people. Miami Gardens had 3.6.

Meanwhile, Hollywood and Davie weren't too far behind, at #54 and #55. Hollywood had about 15 fatal crashes per 100,000 residents.

Other cities that made it onto the list, still making the top 100 cities for worst drivers, were Hialeah, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Miami -- which secured the 100th spot. Miami had 14 crashes per 100,000 people.

Pompano Beach had the highest number of pedestrian fatalities out of the South Florida cities mentioned -- at 9 per 100,000 people.

Here are the five U.S. cities with the worst drivers:

Memphis, Tennessee Baton Rouge, Louisiana Albuquerque, New Mexico Macon, Georgia St. Louis, Missouri

See below, the five U.S. cities with the safest drivers: