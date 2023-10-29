‘He just wanted everybody to be happy': Son of Fort Lauderdale native killed in Maine mass shooting

We’re learning more about a Florida man who was murdered in Maine’s deadly mass shooting Wednesday. The victim was visiting his son for his birthday when he was randomly gunned down while at a local bar.

The victim’s son, Breslin Macneir, is taking it day by day and is still processing the horrific shooting. He said “everything is so very fresh and very numb. Yeah. It’s very hard to process what actually happened.”

Since Wednesday’s mass shooting in Maine that killed 18 people Breslin says he’s not sure how he’s making it through the days and nights. “I dont know about necessarily having motivation but just taking it day by day and looking for the light at the end of the tunnel I guess is the best way to describe it”, said Breslin

Breslin’s father, Keith Macneir was shot and killed in the mass shooting. Keith, from west central florida, went to Maine to celebrate his 64th birthday. He was at the bar when the shooter opened fire. Breslin and Keith had plans to meet up there before the evening took an unexpected turn.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“We were supposed to have a couple drinks and have dinner after the bar and I I mean shoot he had steak an potatoes for us for Thursday so we could sit here and have dinner and watch football together”, said Breslin.

Instead breslin is dealing with investigators and the medical examiner’s office and planning a funeral for his father who was taken too soon while remembering what he loved most about his dad.

“His want for everybody to be happy his genuine strive to always be a good person and always do the right thing he just wanted everybody to be happy”, said Breslin.

Keith also loved the sea. His family planning to spread his ashes in the ocean in Fort Lauderdale.