South Florida Businesses Ready for Shopping Rush of Cyber Monday

Days after shoppers crowded malls across South Florida and around the country, the annual ‘Cyber Monday’ holiday is expected to bring billions of dollars in purchases to companies straight from the computer.

Facilities across the United States, including warehouse stores like one for Amazon located in Opa-locka, are expected to fulfill millions of orders placed on Monday alone – continuing the purchasing that started with the traditional ‘Black Friday’ holiday for shoppers after Thanksgiving.

“This is our Super Bowl,” said Amazon spokeswoman Saige Kolpack. “It’s like the North Pole.”

Shoppers who use companies like Amazon can pay extra to get their items to their homes or businesses within days or even hours in some cases. The Opa-locka warehouse stores tens of millions of products from toys to electronics to baby products and employs 2,000 associates who pick, package and ship deliveries.

This year's Black Friday was the biggest ever for online sales, as fewer people hit the stores and shoppers rang up $7.4 billion in transactions from their phones, computers and tablets.

That's just behind the $7.9 billion haul of last year's Cyber Monday, while online sales are expected to jump to another record this Cyber Monday with an estimated total of $9.4 billion.