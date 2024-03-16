South Florida buyers need to earn over $150,000 to comfortably afford a home in 2024: report

Home shoppers across the US need to be making more than $106,000 to comfortably afford a home in 2024, according to a new Zillow report.

The roughly $106,500 needed to comfortably afford a typical home is well above what a typical U.S. household earns each year, estimated at about $81,000, according to Zillow.

Analysts note that is an 80 percent increase from 2020, when a household earning $59,000 annually could comfortably afford the monthly mortgage.

That payment has now almost doubled since January 2020, jumping 96.4 percent to $2,188, assuming a 10 percent down payment.

Experts are blaming wages not keeping up with housing costs and fewer homes available on the market.

Plus, half of first-time buyers say at least part of their down payment came from a gift or loan from family or friends, a 2023 study found.

Florida buyers are among those feeling this the most, with South Florida proving to be the area with the highest income needed to afford a home comfortably -- at about $151,163.

Florida findings

Metropolitan

Area* Size

Rank Income Needed

to Afford a

Mortgage,

January 2024 Change in

Needed

Income Since

January 2020 Zillow Home

Value Index

(ZHVI),

January

20243 Monthly

Mortgage

Payment,

10% Down4 Years to

Save a

10%

Down

Payment Miami, FL 8 $151,163 $74,834 $472,970 $3,018 12.3 Orlando, FL 22 $121,418 $58,140 $386,687 $2,467 9.9 Tampa, FL 18 $116,329 $58,577 $370,474 $2,364 9.8 Jacksonville, FL 39 $109,271 $51,617 $348,665 $2,225 8.2 Table data: Zillow

Those in the Miami Metropolitan Area need about a $74,834 increase in income since 2020 -- as South Florida has a Zillow Home Index of about $472,970 in 2024.

Monthly mortgage payments with 10 percent down sit just over $3,000.

Least affordable areas in US

The top four markets where household income must be at least $200,000 -- all fall in the state of California.

These included San Jose ($454,296), San Francisco ($339,864), Los Angeles ($279,250) and San Diego ($273,613).

They are followed by Seattle ($213,984), the New York City metro area ($213,615) and Boston ($205,253).

Most affordable areas in US

Areas where people can comfortably afford a typical home with the lowest income include Pittsburgh, where $58,232 income is needed to afford a home.

Following behind are Memphis ($69,976), Cleveland ($70,810), New Orleans ($74,048) and Birmingham ($74,338).