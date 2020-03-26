South Florida Doctor Dies From Coronavirus

A South Florida internal medicine doctor has died from complications with the coronavirus, a friend said Thursday.

Dr. Alex Hsu, who worked at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, passed away after coming in close contact with COVID-19, according to his friend, Dr. Roly More.

More said he did his internal medicine clinical rotations with Hsu, and considered him his mentor.

Hsu was just 67, More said. His death is believed to be the first involving a medical professional in South Florida.

"Dr. Hsu, a well-respected member of the medical community, was an active medical staff member at Northwest Medical Center from 1995-2017. He positively touched many of our patients’ lives throughout the years, and he will truly be missed. Our deepest condolences go out to his family," Northwest Medical Center said in a statement.