South Florida man threatened to kill Jews, shoot up synagogue in social media posts: Sheriff

A South Florida man was arrested after he allegedly made social media threats about killing Jews and shooting up a synagogue, authorities said.

Paul Thomas Morris, 26, of Boca Raton was arrested Friday on a charge of written threats to commit a mass shooting or threat of terrorism, records showed.

The investigation began after a man reported to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office that his friend, Morris, posted a threatening statement that he "would shoot a synagogue and murder all Jews," an arrest report said.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Paul Thomas Morris

Investigators spoke with Morris' roommate who said Morris made the threatening posts on Discord and Instagram.

"I want Hitler come back to kill all the Jews," one Instagram message read, while a Discord post said "im shooting up a synagogue," the arrest report said.

"If anyone is concerned about my well-being, this is where I am at: I want to scream 'kill all Jews' at anyone I have ever known," another Discord post read, according to the report.

The roommate said he has known Morris to suffer from mental health issues but was concerned because he'd never made any statements about committing violence, the report said.

Detectives met with Morris, who admitted to making the messages, the report said.

Morris said he didn't intend to commit violence but made the posts so his friends would leave him alone about his political opinions, the report said.

Authorities arrested Morris and booked him into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.