South Florida mayors stand together to fight hate amid surge of antisemitic incidents

On the last night of a Hanukkah season marred by an unprecedented surge in antisemitic incidents, a group of Miami-Dade County mayors is using the occasion to project unity and light in a time of darkness.

“Even before the war began on October 7th, we knew that antisemitic incidents were on the rise in our communities, in 2022 reaching record highs, and since October 7th, we’ve seen what can only be described as an explosion of hate and antisemitism,” said Sarah Emmons of the Anti-Defamation League.

Emmons spoke at a news conference Thursday, joined by a dozen mayors and the consul general of Israel.

“We say unequivocally that North Miami condemns all forms of hate, antisemitism, bigotry and violence,” said North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme.

There is a sense of unease and even fear in the local Jewish community, which has always felt comfortable in South Florida’s mosaic of cultures. It’s not uncommon to hear people contemplating removing the mezuzah’s from their front doors, to hide their Jewish identities.

“All of the elected officials who are here are struggling to figure out, day in and day out, how to make sure that we can project safety, deliver safety and take away that sense of fear that is in the hearts of so many people in our community,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

There was no talk of restricting free speech, but the mayors contended that pro-Palestinian demonstrations often include elements of antisemitism cloaked, they said, in criticism of Israel.

“I not only believe that Israel has the right to defend itself, I believe strongly that Israel has the obligation to wipe Hamas from the face of the earth, because everything that we’ve seen, Hamas is responsible for,” said Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said her community finds strength and reassurance in diversity, no matter how tragic the news has been from Israel and Gaza, and challenged her colleagues to always stand against all bigotry and terrorism.

“My heart is breaking for all those who lost their lives and the many families that have been torn apart amidst this violence, the loss of innocent life anywhere, especially at the scale that we’re now seeing is tragedy and a violation of our highest values,” Levine-Cava said.

Love, the mayor said, is always stronger than hate.