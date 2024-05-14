‘I was shocked': Man recalls moments he was carjacked in Hallandale Beach

A man was left beaten and with his car stolen after he was allegedly carjacked last week in Hallandale Beach.

Things then took a turn when the suspects ended in a car chase with police, collided with another car, and killed a woman at the wheel.

“I was shocked, I was like, I still am alive?” Rider Prospere said Tuesday.

Five days after six suspects attacked Prospere and stole his car, the 25-year-old is still in pain.

“Now it’s getting better, but all this was hurting until now, even if I touch my forehead it’s still swelling a little bit," he said.

Prospere, who did not want to show his face on camera, said he was sitting in his Dodge Charger on Friday night when all of a sudden, a group of teens and one adult barged in.

“I wasn’t able to see their faces, just heard their voices and they dragged me out of the car, they hit me on the forehead two times and my mouth also with the gun and then they took the car and run with it," he said.

The suspects stole his car, his jewelry, and even his clothes, and left him bloodied. He had to ask strangers to help him call police.

Friends are remembering a woman who was killed in a crash involving carjacking suspects who were fleeing police. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

The suspect then crashed his car on Copans Road near I-95, killing 68-year-old Patricia Schmelz, who was at the wheel.

Five juveniles, including a 17-year-old who investigators said was driving the stolen Charger at the time of the crash, were arrested, along with 20-year-old Cody Clark. He is charged with murder while committing a crime, vehicular homicide and carjacking.

Prospere was heartbroken to know a woman was killed and that he’s leaning on his friends and family to cope.

“Don’t really think about what happened. Even though it’s affecting you, we’re there for you," he said.

Hallandale Beach Police said the Broward State Attorney’s Office will decide whether to charge the juveniles as adults in this case.