South Florida passengers react to Spirit Airlines offering new travel options

If you're flying Spirit Airlines in the future, get ready for some major changes. The airline is offering more travel options.

The South Florida-based carrier hopes to attract more flyers as it competes with other airlines.

Spirit Airlines, which is headquartered in Dania Beach, announced four new travel options Tuesday: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy and Go.

The "Go Big" option includes a Big Front Seat at the front of the aircraft, snacks and drinks, alcoholic beverages, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority check-in and boarding, and streaming Wi-Fi access.

The "Go Comfy" option is a brand-new seating option that offers a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, and a snack and non-alcoholic beverage.

"Go Savvy" provides the choice of either one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking.

And "Go" comes with just a seat and fees for checked bags, cabin luggage, seat selection, Wi-Fi and snacks.

Trudy Carrion has flown Spirit several times in the last six months. She has her eye on the "Go Big" and "Go Comfy" options and says the more space the better.

“The space in the airplane is very tight,” Carrion said from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday. “Some people need more space than the other, and that's going to be a great idea.”

Nadia Zioual said the new options make her want to fly Spirit more in the future.

“It's more comfortable, I love it,” she said.

Last week, Southwest Airlines announced it is getting rid of open seating and offering extra legroom.

You can start booking these new options Aug. 16 for flights starting Aug. 27.