South Florida storms prompt property damage, fallen trees and travel disruptions

A rough weather system caused major problems across South Florida on Sunday, from fallen trees to even a flipped car.

A Tamarac apartment is left inhabitable after the roof collapsed during Sunday's storms. The Red Cross is helping one woman who has been displaced.

Three units were affected overall, including water damage, at the complex on NW 57th Court in Tamarac.

Strong wind gusts also caused a car to flip over and onto another car near NW 3rd Avenue and 34th Court in Oakland Park.

Meanwhile in Pembroke Pines, a tree collapsed on the roadway on Taft Street and NW 122 Avenue.

Cameras captured the significant size of those roots that lifted from the ground, taking the grassy area of someone’s home with it.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire were working for hours to get the large tree cleared from the roadway.

Over in the city of Lauderhill issued an advisory Sunday afternoon, letting the community know that it has crews working to minimize flooding in certain areas.

Miami International Airport also issued a ground stop through Sunday evening, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had a ground delay in effect.