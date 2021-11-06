South Florida Uber Driver Says She Was Assaulted by Passenger

A South Florida Uber driver says she was assaulted and beaten up by an irate passenger Saturday morning.

Sumey Martinez Arzuaga said she had driven the passenger to a few places around Miami Beach, but later told him she couldn't drive him anywhere else because it was taking up too much time.

The passenger became enraged and allegedly punched Arzuaga in the face, she said. He then spit on her and took off.

The attack happened in Wynwood around 10 a.m., Arzuaga said. The Miami-Dade Police Department filed a report about the incident.

NBC 6 has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for further comment.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Arzuaga said she went to Palmetto Hospital following the attack, where she received several tests and hospital scans.

Images show Arzuaga with a bloody lip and a black eye. Arzuaga said she recently came from Cuba and has been working with Uber for seven months.

This story will be updated. Please check back for more updates.