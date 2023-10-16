It's finally feeling like fall in South Florida. See how long this cool weather will last

It's been a stellar Monday all across South Florida!

Low humidity, comfortable temperatures and zero rain chances are taking hold in our area. Most of the region did not escape temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures could dip into the upper-50s in spots Tuesday morning. This would be the coolest since March. Please be sure to tip your weatherman! @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/IsvjEdTNui — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) October 16, 2023

And it will get even better. The coolest airmass of the season arrives tonight as temperatures across many neighborhoods drop into the upper 50s and low 60s — a cool and crisp end to this Monday.

We'll be waking up Tuesday to some of the coolest weather we've seen in months.

The fabulous weather continues through mid-week. Beautiful sunshine will be with us for the next few days then the humidity creeps back. We could see a few showers and storms by Thursday and Friday and the weekend.

Monday also marked the start of dry season!