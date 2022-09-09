South Florida Woman's Organization Helps Others Through Mental Health Awareness

Francesca Reicherter has been through a lot.

“For me, it felt overwhelming. I never thought I would get through it," she said. “It gets better.”

Growing up, she feared not being good enough and started feeling anxious or experiencing panic attacks by the age of 12.

Reicherter is now an inspiration to people who have ever gone through something so tough, they thought their only help was to end their life.

She knows that pain very well.

Reicherter tried to take her own life three times. She said stress from school and growing up and losing loved ones led to that.

“I was struggling myself. I didn’t know who to talk to, where to go, what to do, so I started a blog,” she said. “Start the conversation, that was 12 years ago, blogging wasn’t a thing.”

That blog then turned into her non-profit organization, Inspiring My Generation. It’s a platform where uncomfortable conversations become more comfortable.

She’s now helping people who feel what she felt years ago.

“If we don’t talk about it, no one knows that they’re not alone,” Reicherter said. “They don’t know that it's okay to reach out for support. They don’t know where to go, what to do.”

Locally, one of the places you can get help is NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They offer help to people going through tough times and their loved ones.

Melody Kaye is the program director for Broward County and says they just want to get rid of the stigma.

“Don't be afraid,” Kaye said. “Ask the question to your children. Maybe you want to come up with a creative way to ask them but engage in that conversation. Let mental health conversation be a regular conversation.”

Reicherter says part of her work helping others is also a way to reconnect with her childhood self.

“That 12-year-old inside me, that so desperately felt like I was falling apart, like there was no hope,” she said. “If I could just inspire one kid to know that, hey, it’s okay, and I’m gonna get through this, and hopefully not be at the point where they’re in a psych ward, that’s what keeps me going every day.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue or crisis, help is available. Text or call 988 and you’ll be connected to resources to get started on your mental health journey.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.