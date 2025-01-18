State attorneys say Miami Beach detective's handling of fatal crash was ‘concerning'

A Miami Beach man pleaded guilty on Friday for driving while sleep-deprived, crashing into and killing a motorcycle driver.

Patrick Schiebel was driving his Dodge Ram westbound on 41st Street at the intersection of Meridian Avenue on Miami Beach when he ran the red light and struck 34-year-old Adrian Roberto Diaz Garcia, who was on his electric motorcycle, according to records.

Schiebel was driving from a day on a boat and fell asleep behind the wheel when he crashed into the victim, records state.

Court documents show police arrived immediately, but despite an experienced traffic homicide investigator on the scene, a sergeant advised that officer to "not take an active role" in the investigation.

Instead, another traffic homicide investigator – Det. Richard Rodriguez – was called in from work to take over the investigation, "which delayed any evaluation of the defendant for possible impairment by drugs or alcohol," state attorneys said.

The alleged failures by police continued.

"Det. Rodriguez's handling of this case was concerning, to say the least," state attorneys stated in a court document obtained by NBC6.

Prosecutors concluded Rodriguez did not record the entirety of his interaction with Schiebel with the body-worn camera. Rodriguez also allegedly did not complete full roadside exercises to see whether impairment was a factor, despite the officer waking up the defendant who was sleeping in the back of a patrol car, prior to an interview.

The officer only cited Schiebel with a traffic ticket. Criminal charges of vehicular homicide weren't filed until new investigators were assigned to the case and worked with prosecutors to try and build a case.

After nearly a year, prosecutors claim they will be unable to take Schiebel to trial because of Rodriguez's and police actions.

Consequently, state attorneys offered and Schiebel accepted a plea deal, where he was sentenced to two years of house arrest with an ankle bracelet, followed by 10 years of reporting probation.

During Friday's sentencing hearing, the victim's family described their loved one as loving and caring.

A spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department told NBC6 that an internal affairs investigation will now begin. As far as Det. Rodriguez, a spokesman added he has been removed from any investigative roles.