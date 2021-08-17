Storm Chances Increase Tuesday in South Florida Before Dropping Mid-Week

The rainy days of summer continue Tuesday across South Florida before storm chances take a dip toward the end of the work week.

We will be tracking a few showers early Tuesday, followed by a few more storms by midday. Most of the storms should be well to our west later in the day.

It'll be warm and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will take a dive Wednesday and Thursday with a little more breeze too. The breeze is courtesy of Grace as it slides to the west, remaining just south of Cuba.

Storm chances creep back up Friday and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s all week and into the weekend as well. Typical weather for this time of the year.