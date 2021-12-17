Student Arrested For Having a Loaded Gun at Miramar High School

Police have arrested a student at Miramar High School for carrying a loaded gun at the school.

Police did not confirm the identity of the student or if he had made any threats to the school.

South Florida schools are seeing increased law enforcement presence across both Broward and Miami-Dade counties Friday in light of the rise of social media threats.

The announcement from the Broward district referred to a widely circulated TikTok video that threatened violence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

"While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools," the statement from Broward County Public Schools read.

A number of students in South Florida have been arrested in recent weeks for allegedly making threats to public schools in the area.

In October, a student threatened violence against Miramar High School in a group chat and in August another student was arrested for bringing a gun to the same school.

Authorities are investigating social media threats made over the weekend against several Broward County schools and have made at least one arrest, officials said Monday. NBC 6's Carlos Suarez reports.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates