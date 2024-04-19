Student speaks out after being brutally attacked near Little Havana SLAM! Charter School

Miami police are investigating a brutal attack blocks away from SLAM! Charter School in Little Havana, where two teenagers were attacked by a group of students, leaving one with significant injuries.

Christopher Lopez, one of the victims, told NBC6 that he suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault, which was captured on disturbing cell phone footage.

"It’s hurting right here because this is where they hit me. And right here on the chin," López said.

The video, recorded on Thursday, shows a group of students punching and kicking Lopez and another classmate.

He described experiencing pain in his jaw and nose, though he noted that his vision remained unaffected. The day after the attack, visible cuts and bruises marked the aftermath of what López described as an unprovoked assault.

He recounted that he and his friends were leaving school when they noticed a large group of students gathering around cars.

As they approached, he says he and his friend were suddenly attacked.

"I asked him, ‘Are they coming for us?’ And he went like this. After that, I blacked out; I don’t remember anything. Like, I felt like I was in a dream. Like I was just on the ground; I could not feel anything. I just woke up to people telling me that I was going to be alright," he recalled.

The footage also shows the victims, including López, appearing paralyzed and unresponsive as the crowd dispersed. The attackers fled the scene, which took place blocks away from the school.

A detailed examination of the video reveals one assailant wearing brass knuckles, raising the severity of the assault.

Lopez's mother, speaking in Spanish, told NBC6 that she was informed her son was beaten up and practically left for dead.

Police are now seeking the students involved in the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.