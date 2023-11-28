Students protest Broward principal's reassignment over transgender student athlete

Dozens of students at a Broward County high school held a walkout Tuesday after their principal was reassigned amid an investigation into whether a transgender student athlete was allowed to compete on a girl's team.

Students at at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek walked out of class around noon Tuesday to protest the reassignment of Principal James Cecil and staffers.

The students held signs and chanted "trans lives matter" during the 30-minute demonstration on the school's athletic field.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools said in a statement Monday that the principal and staffers had been reassigned to non-school sites pending an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports.

The principal of a high school in Broward has been reassigned amid an investigation into a transgender student athlete playing on a girl's sports team, sources say. NBC6's Steve Litz reports

At a news conference Tuesday, Broward Public School Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata said he'd received a complaint just days before Thanksgiving that a transgender girl, who'd been born a boy, was competing on a girl's volleyball team.

Licata said the investigation remains open.

"The volleyball season is over and we have some new processes that we're going to move forward with," he said. "We’ll have an extra level of investigation on making sure everyone is eligible for the sport they’re playing, in all aspects, grade level, grades, so forth and so on."

A Florida statute says athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls are not open to male students, and says a "statement of a student’s biological sex on the student’s official birth certificate is considered to have correctly stated the student’s biological sex at birth if the statement was filed at or near the time of the student’s birth."

Around half the states in the country have similar laws for girls' sports.

"We want to make sure we're protecting students, all students," Licata said.