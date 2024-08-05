Sunny Isles Beach commission candidate arrested after slapping teen, choking another: Police

A political candidate campaigning for Sunny Isles Beach commissioner, was arrested Sunday for allegedly hitting one teen and putting another in a chokehold, an arrest affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, 59-year-old George Simon Bardmesser was hosting a political event with several of his constituents at El Tropico Cuban Cuisine, at 17020 Collins Ave., when he got into an argument with several political opposition leaders who were sitting at a nearby table.

George Simon Bardmesser

The conversation then got heated, and according to witnesses and video surveillance, Bardmesser put a teen in a chokehold, the affidavit said.

Several patrons at the restaurant managed to get between the two and managed to separate them, the affidavit said, but then Bardmesser was caught on surveillance getting into a shoving match with another teen and hit them in the face.

While on patrol, a police officer was flagged down by restaurant staff and Bardmesser was taken into custody, the affidavit said.

He was then placed under arrest and was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center from the Sunny Isles Beach Police station.

Bardmesser is facing two counts of child abuse with no great bodily harm. Records show a Miami-Dade judge had yet to set his bond on Sunday night.