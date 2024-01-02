Fort Lauderdale

Sunrise Police officer and suspect rushed to hospital after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Officer was shot in the leg and is stable, while suspect's condition was unknown, police said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Sunrise Police officer and a suspect were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened at a parking lot in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, just north of Broward Boulevard and west of Interstate 95.

Sources told NBC6 that the Sunrise officer was serving a warrant when they were shot. Sunrise Police confirmed the officer was shot in the leg by a suspect, who was also shot.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. The suspect was also hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

Footage showed a large police presence at the shooting scene, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police didn't release the identities of the officer or suspect, but said the investigation was ongoing.

Local

Broward County 12 mins ago

Suspect, 17, arrested in fatal November shooting of man in car in Tamarac

Florida 2 hours ago

10 big issues to watch as Florida lawmakers set to begin 2024 session

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleSunrise
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us