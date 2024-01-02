Sunrise Police officer and suspect rushed to hospital after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

A Sunrise Police officer and a suspect were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened at a parking lot in the 200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue, just north of Broward Boulevard and west of Interstate 95.

#FLPD Officer Involved Shooting at 200 NW 22nd Avenue. Officer is a Sunrise PD Officer conducting an investigation in city of Fort Lauderdale. Officer and suspect both transported due to injuries.



Media staging is at 200 NW 22nd Avenue.



Cc: @SunrisePoliceFL @FLFR411

Sources told NBC6 that the Sunrise officer was serving a warrant when they were shot. Sunrise Police confirmed the officer was shot in the leg by a suspect, who was also shot.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. The suspect was also hospitalized in unknown condition, police said.

Footage showed a large police presence at the shooting scene, which was closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

Police didn't release the identities of the officer or suspect, but said the investigation was ongoing.

No other information was immediately known.

