Surfside PD Officer Remembers Caller Looking for Wife When Condo Collapsed

Officer Joe Matthews says he received more than 300 hundred calls the night the condo collapsed, but remembers caller Michael Stratton.

By Marcine Joseph

Officer Joe Matthews won’t forget the man who called him looking for his wife, Cassondra Stratton, who lived in Champlain Towers South.

“There’s one particular gentleman named Michael Stratton, and he called me. He was in Washington, and he and I developed a bond," Matthews said.

He said Stratton continuously called him, looking for updates after Cassondra’s phone died.

“He called me every 20 minutes and he did between every 20, 30 minutes," Matthews said. "He would call me, and he would call me, 'Any update?' I’m like, no, Mike, I’m sorry, I don’t know, and he would hang up and kept calling and kept calling."

Officer Matthews works at the communications desk at the Surfside Police Department. Thursday night when the Champlain Towers came down, nonstop calls came in.

“People from all over the world all over the country calling asking what happened,”

The next day, Officer Matthews met the man he’s talked to on the phone for hours.

“I came to work and I met him at the reunification center," he said. "Actually, it was pretty emotional."

A week later into search and rescue, Cassondra is still missing.

