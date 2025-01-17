Surveillance video shows 83-year-old Florida woman being robbed after winning lottery

Surveillance video from a Florida gas station captured the moments when an 83-year-old woman was robbed by a man after she won the lottery.

Diego Tavarez Fleury was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and was charged with robbery and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to deputies, the victim, Ruth Monroe, was leaving Buddy's Food and Lotto on Wednesday, after winning $200 from a lottery ticket she bought from the store.

In the surveillance video, Monroe was near her car when Fleury approached her.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The store's manager then went outside to deescalate the situation but Fleury then attacked Monroe.

Monroe was seen falling to the ground and Fleury fled the scene with her lottery winnings.

"I'm 83, I've never gotten punched. But that look on his face that he was about ready to you know, and that's when he pulled it out of my hand and went that way," Monroe said.

After reviewing the surveillance video, deputies secured a warrant for Fleury, and he was taken into custody.

Following the attack, Monroe said she returned to the store and bought another lottery ticket.