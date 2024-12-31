Surveillance video shows kidnapping suspect luring child in NW Miami-Dade

Surveillance video shows the moments a kidnapping suspect approached a child and lured him in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood over the weekend.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident happened Saturday afternoon near the 1300 block of Northwest 79th Street.

"The guy came over to me and said, 'Do you wanna come with me?' And I said sure," 6-year-old Jake Rivera told NBC6.

The surveillance footage from a nearby home shows 56-year-old Jose Reynaldo Martinez Reyes approaching the child.

"He just came in and started playing with him, and after that, he just lured him in," said Alfredo Velasquez, the boy's cousin.

The boy had been playing soccer with his older brother in the front yard of their home but when the older brother went inside to use the restroom, the 6-year-old was approached by Martinez Reyes, who offered to play soccer with him, police said.

Martinez Reyes lured the boy away from the home by promising to buy him a toy, and the two left on foot, police said.

When the older brother realized the boy was missing, he and an adult family friend began a frantic search for him.

"I was sleeping and my cousin woke me up and said my little cousin was abducted by a man," Velasquez said.

Fortunately, they were able to find the boy more than a mile away on 24th Avenue.

"His older brother came in, pushed him and punched him just to get his brother back, put him in the car," Velasquez said.

Martinez Reyes is facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody, Miami-Dade jail records showed.