Suspect arrested after fatally punching 88-year-old man repeatedly in the head

The 88-year-old victim died from his injuries weeks after the attack.

A Florida man has been arrested after he was accused of repeatedly punching an 88-year-old man in the head in a country club parking lot over a car accident, according to an arrest report.

According to NBC6 affiliate WESH who first reported the story, 88-year-old Dean Zook was attacked on June 28 at Glenview Country Club after hitting the front bumper of another car.

The suspect approached the victim, saying, "You hit my car," according to the report.

When Zook requested to exchange insurance information and admitted to hitting the car, the suspect, 75-year-old Robert Moore, started punching Zook repeatedly, the report states.

Robert Moore

Moore soon realized the vehicle that Zook hit did not belong to him and walked away, the report said.

The attack left Zook with bleeding from the brain and he later died from his injuries at an area hospital on July 16th.

Moore was identified as a suspect and arrested on the charges of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person, according to the arrest report.

