Suspect arrested, another still sought in West Park killing caught on camera: BSO

A suspect has been arrested and another is still being sought in the killing of a man in West Park last month that was caught on camera, authorities said.

Darrell Gerald Rose, 29, is facing manslaughter and strong-arm robbery charges in the Jan. 7 killing of 23-year-old Serdjy Hyppolite, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Darrell Gerald Rose

The incident started at the Marathon Gas Station at 5551 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard when Hyppolite became involved in an altercation with the two suspects, officials said.

Hyppolite left in his car while the two suspects left in their vehicle.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed Hyppolite crashing into a pile of tires at 2496 Southwest 57th Avenue, as the suspects pull up in their vehicle.

Hyppolite and the two suspects get out of the cars and one of the suspects gets into a heated argument with Hyppolite.

The video then shows Hyppolite and the suspect struggling on the ground before the suspect is seen standing over Hyppolite and repeatedly punching him.

Hyppolite was shot before the two suspects fled the scene.

Deputies and fire rescue responded and found Hyppolite suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days later, on Jan. 9, officials said.

Rose, of Miramar, was identified as one of the suspects and warrant was issued for his arrest, officials said.

He was taken into custody and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives are still searching for the second suspect and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-321-4325.