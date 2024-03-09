Suspect arrested in ambush robbery shooting outside Miami club that killed man

A suspect who ambushed and fatally shot a man during a robbery outside a Miami nightclub where he worked has been arrested, police said.

Nathaniel Martin, 44, is facing first-degree murder robbery, armed robbery, armed burglary and using a firearm while committing a felony charges, an arrest report said.

According to Miami Police, the shooting happened shortly after midnight back on Jan. 25 and claimed the life of 61-year-old Wilfredo Artiles.

NBC6 Nathaniel Martin

Artiles, who was an employee of the Studio 60 nightclub at 2300 Northwest 36th Street, was inside his car and leaving the club, which was closed and under renovation, when he was ambushed during a robbery, police said.

According to an arrest report, police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for five gunshots and found Artiles slumped over in the driver's seat of his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Artiles was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The arrest report said surveillance footage showed Martin sitting on the bus bench in front of the club before he approached Artiles' vehicle and shot Artiles multiple times.

The video showed that Martin entered the car and took Artiles' keys and iPhone, then wiped down the inside to remove his fingerprints, the report said.

Martin fled the scene on foot, but detectives were able to grab a fingerprint from the car's door that matched Martin, the report said.

Martin was arrested by Miami Gardens Police on Feb. 25 on unrelated charges.

He confirmed he was the person seen in the video on the bus bench but denied being the person in the surveillance footage of the fatal shooting, the report said.

Martin remained held without bond Saturday, jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.