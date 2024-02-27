Suspect arrested in Christmas Day shooting that left man dead: BSO

Two months after a man was shot and killed in Broward County early on Christmas Day, authorities said they've arrested the gunman behind the shooting.

Shenard Bohler, 22, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the Dec. 25 shooting of Kevon Chapman, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Shenard Bohler

Deputies had responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 8th Avenue in unincorporated Broward and found Chapman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chapman, of Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives later identified Bohler as the suspect and discovered Bohler had fired multiple gunshots at Chapman during a Sept. 30, 2023 incident in Lauderhill, officials said.

Bohler, of Hollywood, was arrested Saturday and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.