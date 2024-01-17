Suspect arrested in November armored truck armed robbery in Miami Gardens

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the November armed robbery of an armored truck in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

Damien Troy Beaubrun, 25, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery conspiracy, an arrest report said.

The robbery happened back on Nov. 2 at the Bank of America at 18350 Northwest 2nd Avenue.

According to the report, a Loomis armored truck arrived to perform routine cash delivery and pickup and pulled up to the drive-through ATM.

Miami-Dade Corrections Damien Troy Beaubrun

After a courier opened the ATM, two armed robbers approached, pointed their guns at the courier and took his handgun from his holster, the report said.

The robbers took cash and the handgun and fled the scene. No shots were fired and there were no injuries, FBI officials said at the time.

Surveillance footage showed a third suspect involved and ran toward the armored truck but was stopped when he was almost struck by a vehicle in the drive-through, the report said.

The driver told investigators that the suspect had pointed a gun at him and believing he was about to be carjacked, he accelerated his vehicle and hit the suspect with the front of his vehicle, the report said.

The driver said the suspect placed his hand on the front of the car during the incident.

Investigators were able to take fingerprints from the car, which came back to Beaubrun, the report said.

Beaubrun was arrested and booked into jail early Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities haven't given information on the other two suspects.