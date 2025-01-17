Suspect identified after 2 killed, 2 hurt in ‘unprovoked' attack on homeless people in Miami

A man has been arrested after an "unprovoked" attack on homeless people in downtown Miami left two dead and two others hospitalized Thursday morning, authorities said.

Brenton Clarke, 36, faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. His permanent address is listed in Inwood, New York, and it's not clear what he was doing in Miami.

The incident unfolded around 6 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a man armed with a stick attacking people, Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales said.

An arrest report for Clarke details that police spoke to several witnesses and obtained surveillance video that shows the attack.

At around 5:44 a.m., Clarke can allegedly be seen attacking a couple that was sleeping on the sidewalk on NW 6th Street with a metal rod. Then he runs across the street and “delivers several strikes” to a third person, before he starts pulling on that victim’s belongings.

Clarke runs westbound on NW 6th Street toward NW 1st Avenue with those stolen items, an arrest report states. About five minutes later, he allegedly uses the metal rod to attack a fourth person, who was sleeping on the sidewalk.

Then, just before 6 a.m., police said video shows how Clarke comes back toward the third victim, “who is now on his knees,” and attacks him with a large wooden stick witnesses say he picked up nearby.

He hits the victim several times, and knocks him flat on the ground, the arrest report states. Then he goes back to the couple, and attacks them again.

Surveillance allegedly then shows how the suspect confronts a fifth person, but he is “ultimately confronted by an armed witness,” so he throws the large wooden stick and flees westbound.

Two of the four victims died from their injuries, Morales said. The other two were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

During the search for the suspect, officers find a green hoodie and a blue hat that was being worn by the suspect on video “concealed” under a white Mercedes-Benz parked south of NW 6th Street on NW 1st Court.

When an officer finally sees Clarke at 6:10 a.m., he had “apparent wet stains on his pants and shoes,” which authorities “determined to be blood spatter,” the arrest report details.

Police said the suspect was “exhibiting a frantic behavior and was running in the middle of the road… in an apparent attempt to flee from the location.” They arrested him after a short pursuit on foot.

"This is a horrible incident, the officers on the scene and the Miami Police Department is appalled at this display of unprovoked violence," Morales said Thursday. "It appears the individual has no local criminal past, he does have some minor criminal run-ins with the police up in New York."

Clarke was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where he is expected in bond court Friday.

Authorities have not identified a potential motive for the crime.