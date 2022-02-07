Suspect in Belle Glade Drive-By Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Girl Arrested

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Belle Glade that left an 8-year-old girl dead.

Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested Monday on charges on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Friday night shooting, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Thomas was arrested in Coral Springs after a witness helped identify him as a suspect in the shooting, officials said.

We got’em! Our detectives have made an #Arrest on the horrific drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl. Thanks to the assist of @CoralSpringsPD a search warrant was issued early this morning and arrested Andrew James Thomas. pic.twitter.com/vNgBT7k1bV — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 7, 2022

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 1st Street.

The girl, identified as Ronziyah Atkins, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.