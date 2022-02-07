Suspect in Belle Glade Drive-By Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Girl Arrested

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Belle Glade that left an 8-year-old girl dead.
Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested Monday on charges on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Friday night shooting, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Thomas was arrested in Coral Springs after a witness helped identify him as a suspect in the shooting, officials said.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 1st Street.
The girl, identified as Ronziyah Atkins, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The motive for the shooting was unknown.
