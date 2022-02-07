Palm Beach County

Suspect in Belle Glade Drive-By Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Girl Arrested

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting in Belle Glade that left an 8-year-old girl dead.

Andrew James Thomas, 20, was arrested Monday on charges on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the Friday night shooting, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Thomas was arrested in Coral Springs after a witness helped identify him as a suspect in the shooting, officials said.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 1st Street.

The girl, identified as Ronziyah Atkins, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Miami-Dade County 6 hours ago

Driver Pulled From Car After Fiery Rollover Wreck in NW Miami-Dade

Frontier Airlines 8 hours ago

Frontier Buying Spirit, Creating Fifth Largest Airline in Budget Carrier Merger

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyBelle Glade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us