Suspect in Brickell Tourist Beating and Robbery Surrenders: Miami Police

One of the suspects behind the brutal beating and robbery of a tourist in Brickell that was caught on camera has been arrested, authorities said.

Malcom Jamal Foster, 26, turned himself in Thursday night and faces a strongarm robbery charge, Miami Police said.

The arrest comes less than a day after NBC 6 obtained surveillance footage of the incident, which happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 2 along 11th Street. Foster's attorney told investigators he'd seen himself on the news and wanted to turn himself in, an arrest report said.

The footage showed one of the suspects punch the victim in his face, knocking him down on the sidewalk. The suspects left but returned minutes later and went through the victim's pockets, taking his cellphone as he lay dazed on the ground, the victim said.

"They actually returned to my unconscious body in a pool of blood … to rifle through my pockets," the victim, who did not want to be identified, told NBC 6 in a phone interview.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim bleeding from his nose and the back of his head, the report said. He was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

Detectives said they were able to identify Foster as the man who punched the victim in the video after he turned himself in, according to the report.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Foster was booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available. Police said the second suspect is still at large.