Suspect in ‘Cheez-It' Shirt Wanted in Miami Bank Robbery: FBI

The FBI is searching for a man who they say robbed a Miami bank while sporting a distinctive snack shirt.

The robbery happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at the Chase Bank at 175 Northwest 199th Street, FBI officials said.

The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. There were no injuries and officials did't say how much money was taken.

The FBI released surveillance images of the suspect, who was wearing a bright red "Cheez-It" shirt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.

