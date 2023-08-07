Suspect in custody after crashing Lamborghini into 3 vehicles during police pursuit on Florida's Turnpike

A police chase ended Monday after officials stopped a gray Lamborghini on the northbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miami-Dade Aviation unit who was patrolling the area spotted a Lamborghini going at a high rate of speed and alerted the Miami-Dade police units in the area.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect took off. The aviation unit continued to follow the suspect, officials said.

According to authorities, the driver of the Lamborghini crashed into three separate vehicles in three locations, but it has not been confirmed if one of the crashed vehicles involved a federal agent’s car.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After the third crash, his vehicle became disabled and he stopped in the area of the northbound Turnpike and Okeechobee Road.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the end of a police chase.

Chopper 6 images show the car pulled over on the side of the Turnpike, the suspect got out of the vehicle with his arms raised and sat on the side of the road.

Police arrived moments later and took the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.