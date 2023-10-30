Suspect in deadly Ybor City shooting, Tyrell Phillips, due in court

The man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting in Ybor City that left two people dead and 18 others injured, is expected to appear in court Monday, according to WFLA.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

“He gave a statement which was conflicting to evidence brought forth by witnesses and community members which led to us being able to charge him,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

A live stream of the incident captured the exact moment shots were fired while people in costumes were partying on the streets of the heart of Ybor City.

In the video dozens of people can be seen running for their lives and shouting after three shots were fired.

Another video posted on Instagram and shared with NBC6, shows people creating a stampede as they run for cover. Some people are seen hiding behind columns as others run past them in the background.

Investigators believe video captured by witnesses led to Phillips’s quick arrest.

“It’s not just the victims, it’s everyone here kind of experienced something that is very traumatizing. Everyone is having a good time for Halloween and then it turns into something horrible,” witness Nikolai Weingart told NBC6 affiliate WFLA.

Police said that the shooting happened after two groups got into fight during a Halloween party in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area.

“It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way,” Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

One man, Emmitt Wilson, said his 14-year-old son was one of the victims who died. Police have not confirmed the ages or identities of the fatalities nor the injuries suffered by the victims taken to area hospitals.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is calling for an end to gun violence.

“The vast majority of Americans support responsible firearm ownership, they also support reasonable regulations,” Castor said.

Wilson echoes the sentiment and wants justice for his son. “Please, stop the gun violence. The only way the gun violence is going to be stopped is if the gangs be stopped,” he said.

According to the state attorney’s office, Phillips is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday. Police said their investigation is ongoing and it’s possible there will be additional arrests.