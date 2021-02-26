Miami-Dade County

Suspect in Vermont Mall Shooting Arrested in Miami Beach: Police

By Associated Press

The suspect in a shooting inside the University Mall in Vermont that injured a bystander has been arrested in Miami-Dade County, South Burlington Police said.

Tyshane Smith, 18, was arrested in Miami Beach on Thursday following a fugitive investigation, police said.

The shooting happened during a dispute among a group of young men on Feb. 1, police said. Smith fled the mall with his friends after the shooting and left behind a pistol that authorities believe he used, police said.

A young man who was not part of the group was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor projectile injury, police said.

Smith was being held in Florida. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.

