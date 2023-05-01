Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of Chick-fil-A Worker Outside Coconut Creek Restaurant

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a Chick-fil-A worker at gunpoint outside a Coconut Creek restaurant over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday outside the restaurant in the 4600 block of North State Road 7.

Coconut Creek Police said the suspect was wearing all black and a ski mask when they pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

The employee gave money to the suspect, who fled the scene on foot. No one was injured.

Officers set up a perimeter and a Broward Sheriff's Officer helicopter joined the search but the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect was described as being around 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.