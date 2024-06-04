Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez to file ‘very soon' for sheriff's race

Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez said he plans to file to run in the county's upcoming sheriff's race as he faces a trial on corruption charges.

Martinez attended a hearing Tuesday in his criminal case and spoke afterwards about running for sheriff.

"After a lot of consultation I'm letting you know that I will be filing very soon for the elected sheriff position in Miami-Dade County and I look forward to representing the community fairly, not politically, but fairly," he said. "Because law enforcement, although I am a Republican, proud of it, should not be about Republicans, Democrats, Independents or politics whatsoever, it has to be about defending the public."

In an exclusive interview with sister station Telemundo 51, embattled former Miami-Dade County commissioner Joe Martinez said he is confident he didn’t do anything illegal.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Martinez hasn't officially filed but plans to join the 16 other candidates who have registered and are seeking the county's top cop position. He previously served as an officer in Miami-Dade.

"This community deserves to have a law enforcement person who not only has an exemplary record as police officer but who also has command of government," he said.

Martinez was arrested back in August 2022 on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.

According to an arrest warrant, the charges stem from money Martinez allegedly accepted in exchange for him helping a supermarket owner and property owner who were having issues over cargo storage containers.

The warrant said Martinez accepted three $5,000 payments from the supermarket owner in exchange for his assistance with the fees and fines, as well as his help in drafting legislation amending the ordinance to allow one storage container on properties under 10 acres.

Attorneys for Martinez contend that the charges are political, coming as Martinez had been weighing running for sheriff.

"We are here while I'm under this particular issue but I know I am innocent. That I know for a fact. Those who know me know that as well," Martinez said.

The trial has been pushed back to the end of June.

After his arrest, Martinez was suspended from the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Martinez served as chairman of the commission twice before. He first held the District 11 seat in 2000 and opted not to run for reelection in 2012 before winning the post again in 2016.

An attorney with the Florida Justice Center told NBC6 that if Martinez gets convicted of a felony, he can’t hold office until he completes his sentence. After completing his sentence, Martinez can move to have his rights restored through the state's clemency board.