SUV plows into front of Miami home; no injuries reported

Close-up video shows the damage after an SUV plowed into a Miami home on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. on NW 51st Street near NW 10th Avenue, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Paramedics responded for evaluation, but “transport was refused and there were no reported injuries,” the fire department said.

Video shows the white SUV embedded in the front of the house as its hazard lights flicker on and off. A window is seen pushed into the house.

First responders could be seen talking to people in front of the home. At one point, a woman appeared to be emotional, shaken by the scene.

Authorities could be seen sawing off part of the white gate that surrounds the home. It was not immediately clear if the car took down that fence as well.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash remains under investigation, Miami fire said. They did not say if the driver was in custody or if they would face any charges.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.