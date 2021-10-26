SUV Slams Into Hallandale Beach Home Tuesday Morning

Police are investigating an early morning crash Tuesday where a SUV vehicle slammed into a home.

The incident took place in the 200 block of Southwest 11th Street just before 2 a.m., where the SUV was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control.

The SUV went through a fence and crashed into a home, going halfway into the kitchen before catching fire.

Fire rescue crews responded and put out the flames. The homeowner was not injured.

The driver was reportedly taken to Aventura Hospital, where their condition has not been released. Police have not released additional information on the case at this time.