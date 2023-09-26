Swastika spray-painted on wall near Jewish temple in Pembroke Pines

Police are investigating after a swastika was found painted on a wall near a Jewish temple in Pembroke Pines.

The disturbing find was made Monday on the back side of a shopping center on Pines Boulevard next to Chabad of Pembroke Pines.

The Chabad is the Jewish orthodox temple in Pembroke Pines and dozens of Jews were there for Yom Kippur services, which were happening all day and into the evening Monday.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

An employee with the temple noticed the swastika, and other graffiti markings, after services.

The markings were painted over on Tuesday but the rabbi said the incident is disturbing.

"People always tell us, 'Rabbi, you’re the luckiest synagogue in the world, you don’t even need security, you have a police station right here,' which is, when we bought this property, we are like great, we are safe. Generally speaking, like I said, this is such a safe, quiet neighborhood," Rabbi Moedechai Andrusier said.

Andrusier said he also heard reports of graffiti in other parts of Pembroke Pines. He said police told him it could be the work of ignorant teens who don't know any better.

Pembroke Pines Police said they are indeed investigating.

"We are actively gathering evidence in order to locate any suspect(s) involved in this incident, including identifying any possible CCTV footage from the area," police said in a statement.