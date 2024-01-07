SWAT standoff ends in deputy-involved shooting and crash in Weston neighborhood

There was a BSO SWAT standoff in Weston on Sunday morning -- leading to a shooting and crash involving a suspect.

BSO deputies were spotted setting up a perimeter outside a community.

It reportedly started as a domestic incident in Hollywood, which led deputies to a home on Opal Creek Drive.

An armed man reportedly barricaded himself inside the home with two children. He later exited the home and got into a vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators say an armed encounter occurred between the subject and the deputies forcing the deputies to discharge their weapons. The suspect continued driving and crashed into a tree, before deputies took him into custody.

The man has been identified as Valdemar Milto, 48, of Weston.

The children inside the home were not harmed.

Residents were reportedly allowed to leave, but not re-enter the community, and say they heard gunshots before the area was shut down for hours.

FDLE is the lead investigating agency regarding this incident, and, per BSO policy, the two deputies who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.