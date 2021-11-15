Teacher Accused of Molesting 12-Year-Old During Tutoring Session in Plantation

A teacher accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl during a private tutoring session at a public library in Plantation has been arrested, police said.

Leslie Wolfe, 63, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct, Plantation Police officials said Monday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Police said Wolfe, a 6th grade teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy in Tamarac, also gave private tutoring lessons in math and chemistry.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The allegations stem from a tutoring session with the 12-year-old in a private study room at the West Broward Regional Library on Nov. 10, police said.

Wolfe was booked into the Broward jail, where he was being held on $150,000 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Officials said Wolfe has tutored countless juveniles, ranging in various ages, and at various locations, and they're concerned that Wolfe may have victimized other juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plantation Police at at 954-797-2218.