Teacher Accused of Molesting Girl in Plantation Said ‘Devil Made Him Do It': Affidavit

A teacher accused of molesting a 12-year-old during a private tutoring session at a public library in Plantation told the girl's mother "it was the devil that made him do it," according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.

Leslie Wolfe, 63, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct, Plantation Police officials said Monday.

Police said Wolfe, a 6th grade teacher at Bethlehem Junior Academy in Tamarac, also gave private tutoring lessons in math and chemistry.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The allegations stem from a tutoring session with the 12-year-old in a private study room at the West Broward Regional Library on Nov. 10, police said.

According to the affidavit, the girl had been Wolfe's student at Bethlehem and her mother had hired him to be the girl's tutor.

Wolfe had had five previous one-hour tutoring sessions before incident where no inappropriate touching occurred, the affidavit said.

But during the session on Nov. 10, Wolfe repeatedly inappropriately touched the girl in her private area and upper leg area, the affidavit said.

After the girl repeatedly removed Wolfe's hand from her body or pulled away from him, Wolfe told her "sorry to make you nervous" then ended the tutoring session, the affidavit said.

Wolfe told the girl's mother she'd had an "emotional moment" during the tutoring, but the girl later told her mother what had really happened, the affidavit said.

The girl's mother said she called Wolfe and had a friend, a former federal agent with U.S. Postal Service, listen in on the conversation, the affidavit said.

During the call, Wolfe didn't deny the accusations and told the mother "it was the devil that made him do it," the affidavit said.

"Wolfe stated he contacted his church and was going to attempt to get help tomorrow in reference to the devil making him do these acts to [the victim]," the affidavit said.

Wolfe was booked into the Broward jail, where he was being held on $150,000 bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Officials said Wolfe has tutored countless juveniles, ranging in various ages, and at various locations, and they're concerned that Wolfe may have victimized other juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plantation Police at at 954-797-2218.