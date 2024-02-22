Teen accidentally shot himself, another had gun at Dillard High: Fort Lauderdale Police

Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating after a teen said he accidentally shot himself and another was arrested after being found with a gun at Dillard High School on Thursday.

The incident began just after 9 a.m. when a 16-year-old arrived at Broward Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

The teen, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, told officers he'd accidentally shot himself in the 1100 block of Northwest 24th Street.

After the shooting, a student at Dillard High on Northwest 11th Street was found with a gun on campus, police said.

That student, a 15-year-old, was detained without incident and later arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property, police said.

Detectives believe both incidents are related and are working to gather more information.

Police later said the backpack the 15-year-old had contained personal items belonging to the 16-year-old and said other evidence consistent with the shooting were found in the backpack and on the 16-year-old at the hospital.

They're also asking anyone with information to call police.