Teen arrested after stabbing teacher with scissors at Deerfield Beach school

A 14-year-old student was arrested for allegedly stabbing a female teacher with scissors at a Broward school in Deerfield Beach Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident happened just after 9 a.m. at Bright Horizons Center at 3901 Northeast 1st Terrace in Deerfield Beach.

Investigators said the juvenile male student cut a teacher in the ear with an object, officials said.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said the student went after the teacher in a classroom then chased her into a hallway where he stabbed her with scissors.

School staff members detained the teen on campus, and arriving deputies immediately began providing medical care to the teacher.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue transported the teacher to Broward Health North for treatment of the injury, officials said.

The teacher, whose identity wasn't released, later left the hospital and was home recovering, Fusco said.

No other students or staff were involved in the incident.

BSO officials said the 14-year-old 9th grader was being charged with attempted felony murder and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The school was placed on secure status before it received the all-clear and returned to normal.

Bright Horizons Center is listed as a specialized K-12 school servicing students with disabilities that require intense support, according to Broward County Public Schools.

“This student has had concerns there before and has committed some act of violence on another teacher, about one and a half years ago," Fusco said. "It’s very concerning that, I’m not sure what the exact attack was but now this is a serious violent attack.”