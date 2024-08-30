Teen Corvette driver charged in fiery 2023 crash on Alligator Alley that killed man

A teen who was behind the wheel of a speeding Corvette that caused a fiery crash on Alligator Alley last year that killed a box truck driver has been arrested, authorities said.

Jose Manuel Ruiz, who was 18 at the time of the May 30, 2023 crash and is now 19, was booked into the Broward main jail Thursday on vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges, records showed.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 west of U.S. 27 when the yellow 2012 Chevrolet Corvette Ruiz was driving rear-ended the box truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ruiz had been speeding as he approached the truck and "appeared to be distracted as he did not decelerate his 2012 Chevrolet Corvette as it entered a posted 'Reduced Speed' zone for the upcoming Alligator Alley Toll Plaza."

Ruiz only took evasive action just before the moment of collision, the report said.

After the Corvette hit the truck from behind, the truck hit a guard rail and overturned before landing on a rock embankment next to a canal.

The truck ignited and became engulfed in fire as the driver, Alexis E. Aguilar Santora, became trapped inside and was killed.

The affidavit said one witness who had been passed by Ruiz estimated the Corvette was going over 90 mph.

"Had suspect Jose Manuel Ruiz been traveling at or around the posted speed limit, (60 MPH), reduced speed accordingly as he entered the posted Reduce Speed Zone, focused on the road and what was ahead of him, suspect Jose Manuel Ruiz would have had ample time to perceive, react and avoid the initial collision," the affidavit said.

Ruiz, of Fort Myers, wasn't injured in the crash.

Jail records showed Ruiz was being held on $110,000 bond Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.