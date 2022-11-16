Teen Driver in Oakland Park Crash That Left Woman Dead to Be Charged as Adult

A 15-year-old who was fleeing police in a stolen car when he caused a crash in Oakland Park that killed a mother of three will be charged as an adult.

Prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that the case will be direct filed, meaning the teen will be charged as an adult, in the August 28 crash that killed 35-year-old Maria Tellez-Valderrabano.

The incident began with an early morning burglary at a home in Fort Lauderdale in which a white Mercedes sedan was stolen.

Officers spotted the car later that morning and the Mercedes fled before it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard, officials said.

The crash left Tellez-Valderrabano dead and six other people hospitalized.

The 15-year-old and his then 13-year-old passenger fled the scene on foot but were caught a short time later.

The younger teen, now 14, remains in juvenile detention in a rehabilitation program and is due back in court Dec. 5. NBC 6 has learned he has more than 20 previous open cases against him unrelated to the crash.

The 15-year-old suspect faces more serious charges. Records indicate he has two open cases against him that are unrelated to the August crash.

Family members of Tellez-Valderrabano, who left behind three children, have been pushing for both teens to be charged as adults.

"I talk to my sister every night to give me strength and to help us get justice for her," Tellez-Valderrabano's sister, Emily Feria, said after Wednesday's court hearing. "I know it gets frustrating coming back and forth. The wheels of justice turn but they do turn."