Teen dies after being struck by car while riding scooter in Cooper City

A 16-year-old who was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in Cooper City has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Malec was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car on Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Doctors pronounced him deceased on Tuesday morning.

According to Broward County Fire Rescue, a call was received shortly after 8 a.m. Monday about a vehicle that had struck a scooter in the 9400 block of Stirling Road, near Cooper City High School.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed the scooter and teen's helmet on the ground next to the sidewalk, with a pool of blood and notebooks scattered on the street. A red Tesla with significant damage to the passenger side of the front windshield was stopped in a designated school zone area where the speed limit is 15 mph.

Anthony Malec

According to detectives, the Tesla was traveling eastbound on Stirling Road when Malec, on a standup electric scooter, began to cross Stirling Road northbound diagonally.

The teen, who wasn't in a designated crosswalk, rode into the path of the Tesla and was struck. The driver remained at the scene.

Malec was a student at Cooper City High, school officials confirmed.

"Please join me in keeping our student and the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers. I also want to make you aware that we have counselors available on campus, should any of our students need assistance regarding this accident," the school's principal said in a statement sent to parents on Monday.

Parent Vanessa Ruiz had just dropped her child off at the school when she said she witnessed the incident.

"I just saw the accident, I saw him land on the floor," Ruiz said. "I saw the kid in a fetal position and just tons of blood running down the street."

Officials said a 40-year-old woman was driving the Tesla and believe excessive speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.