Teen hospitalized after shooting in Miami Gardens

A teen was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting in Miami Gardens, authorities said.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood on Northwest 38th Place and 164th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said paramedics responded to the scene after reports of a possible shooting and that a juvenile victim was transported by air to the main trauma center.

There were no details on the teen's condition.

What led up to the shooting was unclear.

Further information was not available.