Teen surrenders in murder of girlfriend's father in Pompano Beach: BSO

A teen has surrendered to face a murder charge in the killing of his girlfriend's father in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Lawan Jones Jr., 18, turned himself in to face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 44-year-old Keith Bryan Poole, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Poole had been found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Northeast 28th Street on Monday evening.

Broward Sheriff's Office Lawan Jones Jr.

He was rushed to Broward Health North, where he died from his injuries.

Family members said the shooting happened outside Poole's home and in front of his three kids.

A warrant was later issued for Jones, who is the boyfriend of Poole's daughter. Family said Jones had been living with Poole and his family for months.

According to witnesses, the shooting began after Poole became aware of social media posts made by Jones that he thought were inappropriate, authorities said.

At some point, Jones started arguing with Poole and shot him, the witnesses said. Jones fled from the scene with his girlfriend, Poole's daughter.

Jones turned himself in at the BSO West Park District Office and was booked into jail. His girlfriend was found safe.