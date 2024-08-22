Broward County

Teen surrenders in murder of girlfriend's father in Pompano Beach: BSO

Lawan Jones Jr., 18, turned himself in to face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 44-year-old Keith Bryan Poole, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teen has surrendered to face a murder charge in the killing of his girlfriend's father in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Lawan Jones Jr., 18, turned himself in to face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 44-year-old Keith Bryan Poole, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Poole had been found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Northeast 28th Street on Monday evening.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Lawan Jones Jr.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

He was rushed to Broward Health North, where he died from his injuries.

Family members said the shooting happened outside Poole's home and in front of his three kids.

A warrant was later issued for Jones, who is the boyfriend of Poole's daughter. Family said Jones had been living with Poole and his family for months.

Local

Hallandale Beach 19 mins ago

Man arrested in March murder of woman who was shot and dumped on Hallandale Beach road

Caught on Camera 1 hour ago

‘Should I shoot him?': Video shows driver pull gun during tense Florida road rage incident

According to witnesses, the shooting began after Poole became aware of social media posts made by Jones that he thought were inappropriate, authorities said.

At some point, Jones started arguing with Poole and shot him, the witnesses said. Jones fled from the scene with his girlfriend, Poole's daughter.

Jones turned himself in at the BSO West Park District Office and was booked into jail. His girlfriend was found safe.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us